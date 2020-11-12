What started out with an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run is now a murder investigation with an 18-year-old and 16-year-old in custody.

Edinburg police say they arrested 18-year-old Jesse Solis and a 16-year-old juvenile and charged the pair with murder for the Nov. 6 death of 41-year-old John Young.

Police announced on Tuesday that they were seeking information on a silver or gray four-door Sedan with blue headlights involved in a collision between 11 and 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Cano Street.

By Thursday, investigators had determined there was more to the fatal crash and announced they had arrested and charged two teens with murder.

Edinburg investigators had obtained video surveillance of the vehicle traveling south on 21st Avenue at a high rate of speed and then coming to a stop out of the view of the camera, according to a news release.

“On the footage, investigators could see shadows and silhouettes walking on the roadway. It was later confirmed that 18 year old Jesse Solis was drivng a 2007 Silver Buick in the area when Young’s body struck the side mirror of the vehicle. Solis left the scene in the vehicle and returned with the male juvenile on foot,” the news release states. “When Solis and the male juvenile confronted Young, a physical altercation ensued. Young was beaten and left in the roadway.”

A passerby found Young and called police, according to the news release.

Authorities won’t know whether the beating, the collision or a combination of both caused Young’s death until the final autopsy is completed, police spokeswoman Arielle Benedict said.

“Solis hid the 2007 Buick in a yard under tree branches where it was later found and seized by Edinburg investigators. Blood was also found on the exterior of the vehicle,” the news release states.

Benedict said Young, who was bleeding from the back of his head and face, was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

“It is believed the suspects did not know the victim previous to this evening,” the news release states.