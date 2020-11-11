Brownsville native named to Biden education transition team

Brownsville native Norma V. Cantú, a University of Texas law school and education professor, has been named to President-elect Joe Biden’s 20-member education transition team, her office confirmed Wednesday.

Cantu served eight years as the Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights in the Clinton Administration, where she oversaw a staff of approximately 850 in implementing governmental policy for civil rights in American education, her biography on the UT website states.

Prior to serving as the nation’s chief civil rights enforcer in the educational arena, Cantú worked for 14 years as regional counsel and education director of the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Educational Fund. In that capacity, she litigated scores of important cases affecting educational funding, disability rights, student disciplinary policies, access to special services for English-language learners, and racially hostile environments, her biography states.

Cantú graduated summa cum laude in 1978 from the University of Texas-Pan American, now part of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at age 19, taught high school English, and then enrolled at Harvard Law School, where she graduated at age 22.