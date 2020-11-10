Pharr man charged in fatal McAllen auto-pedestrian crash

A 26-year-old man told McAllen police he panicked when he hit a man last Thursday and fled the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

That man, Luis Umberto Gutierrez, later died.

Now, Edgar Turrubiates is charged with an accident involving death and is being held on a $40,000 bond, records show.

Police say the fatal crash happened at 2100 W. Chicago Ave.

When authorities arrived, they learned Gutierrez had been hit by a maroon Dodge Caravan that fled the scene, police say.

Officers and detectives discovered different vehicle parts and spoke with witnesses who said they saw the vehicle hit Gutierrez, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say they pulled the Dodge Caravan over on Friday morning at around 2:46 a.m.

“McAllen Police Officers detained the Maroon Dodge Caravan and discovered that it had damaged (sic) consistent with the accident and was missing vehicle parts that had been found at the scene,” a probable cause affidavit states.

The driver was Turrubiates and police arrested him on a warrant and say he confessed during an interview, telling detectives he panicked, the affidavit states.