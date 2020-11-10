Hidalgo County sheriff announces he has coronavirus

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on social media Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Despite taking all the precautionary and recommended health and safety measures, I started feeling feverish over the weekend and tested positive for COVID-19,” Guerra said on Facebook. “Thankfully, my symptoms are mild and I am already feeling better.”

Guerra says he is isolated and working from home and says he is confident he will beat the virus.

“Rest assured that all Sheriff’s Office operations and duties will continue normal operations under the direction of my very capable staff. I appreciate everyone’s well-wishes for a speedy recovery, and urge everyone to exercise extreme caution and do your part to follow the health and safety guidelines to prevent and protect yourselves and others from COVID-19,” Guerra said. “Stay safe and God bless.”