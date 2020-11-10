Edinburg police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run

Edinburg police are seeking the public’s help to identify a vehicle and driver authorities say hit and killed a 41-year-old man last Friday and fled the scene.

Police say in a news release that John Young died after being hit at the intersection of 21st Avenue and Cano Street between 11 and 11:15 p.m.

“Young was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the release states.

Authorities believe the vehicle is silver or gray and appears to be a four-door Sedan with blue headlights that was last seen traveling south on 21st Avenue.

“It is likely the suspect driver involved is a male with one other passenger in the vehicle,” the news release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edinburg police at (956) 289-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-TIPS (8477).