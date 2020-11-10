Border Patrol agent in Laredo discharges weapon in struggle with immigrant

A struggle between a Laredo sector Border Patrol agent and an immigrant man ended in a shooting Tuesday around noon.

An agent on patrol in northern Webb County encountered an immigrant man and tried to arrest him, according to the agency’s statement. A physical struggle followed, and the agent opened fire.

The immigrant man was injured and taken to the hospital.

This is the second shooting reported from the Laredo sector about two weeks apart.

In an unrelated Oct. 23 incident, an agent fired his weapon against a driver who died at the scene, according to the statement released the next day.

Agents that evening responded to a call of a suspected human smuggling attempt using a tractor trailer in a residential area. A second vehicle also smuggling people arrived at the scene and used his car to pin an immigrant and agent against another vehicle.

Lethal force was used after the driver reportedly failed to respond to verbal commands to stop accelerating the vehicle against the agent.

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating both incidents. DHS Office of Inspector General and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility are conducting separate assessments.