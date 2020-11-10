3 arrested for throwing eggs at Trump prayer group in downtown Harlingen

Harlingen Police say they arrested several people on Saturday after they disrupted a group praying for President Donald Trump with eggs and insults.

Police say they were called to the intersection of West Jackson and North A Street in downtown Harlingen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a man with a knife.

Investigators say witnesses told them 20-year-old John Rivas began throwing eggs at the group and when they asked him to stop he pulled out a knife.

Officers say Rivas left before they arrived, but they found him a short time later. They say he struggled with officers as they tried to arrest him.

Rivas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and

disruption of meeting. Officers say they recovered a brown serrated kitchen knife.

Egg Toss Suspects 1 of 3



Officers also arrested Marilyn Lopez, 19, and Miliannie Ortiz-Ruiz, 18. They say both women were with Rivas and were screaming insults at the prayer group.