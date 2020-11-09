Trevino extends order requiring facial coverings, curfews for Cameron County

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. today signed a seventh amended emergency management order that includes the continued wearing of facial coverings and curfews.

The order will take affect on Tuesday and remain in place until Dec. 2 unless extended or modified.

All residents and visitors age 10 years or older must continue to wear a facial covering or mask, and all persons 17 years or younger must abide to a 10 p.m. 6 a.m. curfew unless seeking medical attention or engaged in essential travels.

No persons should be outside their homes from midnight through 5 a.m.

As of Friday, Cameron County reported 24,598 coronavirus cases and 1,092 COVID-19 related deaths.

On Monday, the nation surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases and over 237,000 deaths caused by the virus.

In Texas, 1 million cases of coronavirus have been reported with 19,256 COVID-19 related deaths.