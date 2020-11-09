Sheriff: Accused burglar shot by resident in Weslaco, killed

One man is dead and another on the lam after they allegedly attempted to burglarize a Weslaco residence and were met by an armed resident, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office reported Monday evening.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office responded to a location north of Mile 9 North Road on Mile 6 ½ West Road in rural Weslaco just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon in regards to a burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony.

“Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies met with the victim who stated two armed men wearing black masks entered his residence without permission,” the release reads. “The victim discharged his firearm and believed he’d struck one of the suspects. Both suspects quickly fled the location in a red passenger car.”

Not long after, the Weslaco Police Department found the wounded suspect and his vehicle at Knapp Medical Center, the release says.

The suspect, 33-year-old Adan Izaguirre, later died of the gunshot wound, but the other masked man remains at large.

“Sheriff’s Investigators are currently working to identify the other parties involved,” the release says. “If you have any information on this suspect or this case, please call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.”

Information can also be provided anonymously at (956) 668-8477. Information provided through that hotline could make tipsters eligible for a reward.