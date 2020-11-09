Rio Grande City school board trustee dies after battle with cancer

After a long battle with cancer, Rio Grande City school board Trustee Leticia O. Lopez died Sunday at age 60.

A retired teacher, Lopez was elected to the school board in 2016 but declined to seek reelection during this year’s November elections to focus on her family and health.

She is survived by three sons and her husband, Leonel Lopez Jr., himself a former school board member.

Lopez, referred to as “Letty,” graduated from Edcouch-Elsa High School in 1978, according to information on the school district website.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Masters in guidance counseling from the University of Texas-Pan American, now University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

She then received her principalship/mid-management certification from Texas A&M Kingsville.

Lopez moved to Rio Grande City in 1988 where she has since lived with her family.