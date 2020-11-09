Nikki Rowe Mateo Llanas (5) gets by McHi defenders Thomas Alaniz (7) and Steven Garza (18) during the first half of a District 16-5A D1 football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi Hunter Curl (16) looks for a receiver down field as Niki Rowe defender Anthony Reyes (12) gives chase during the second half of a District 16-5A D1 football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Niki Rowe David Savage (21) bobbles a pass in the end zone as McHi Thomas Alaniz (7) defends on the play during the second half of a District 16-5A D1 football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Nikki Rowe Nicolas Meehan (25) is tackled by McHi defenders Alan Leal (2) and teammates during the first half of a District 16-5A D1 football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Nikki Rowe Nicolas Meehan (25) sneaks by McHi defenders during the first half of a District 16-5A D1 football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi Josh Perez (84) misses a catch in front of Nikki Rowe defender Yahir Garcia (23) during the first half of a District 16-5A D1 football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi Hunter Curl (16) is tackled by Niki Rowe defender Gerardo Sosa (45) during the first half of a District 16-5A D1 football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Nikki Rowe Yahir Garcia (23) puts the clamps on McHi Hunter Curl (16) during the first half of a District 16-5A D1 football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi Hunter Curl (16) tries to escape the grasp of Nikki Rowe defender Yahir Garcia (23) during the first half of a District 16-5A D1 football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9,2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR