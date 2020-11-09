McAllen to announce more Christmas festivities

The city of McAllen is planning to announce details on holiday festivities at a news conference Wednesday morning with Mayor Jim Darling and the city commission.

A release from the city says residents can look forward to the McAllen Convention Center District remaining the focal point of holiday traditions and events it’s been for the past decade.

The release called the Yuletide event it has planned an “immersive holiday experience,” but did not elaborate further.

“It has been a year of cancelled events, but one thing was for sure, the City of McAllen is NOT going to cancel Christmas,” Mayor Jim Darling wrote in the statement.

Speaking Saturday, McAllen Convention Center Facilities Director Yajaira Flores said the location traditionally attracts over 600,000 guests and has an impact of nearly $60 million yearly.

The convention center held its first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic over the weekend, an event Flores said was a step in a gradual process toward more in-person events at the facility.

The city has already announced the return of at least one Christmas tradition this December, albeit in a virtual fashion: the McAllen Holiday Parade.

The parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 and will be broadcast live through television and streaming services, according to a statement released by the city in October.