The Harlingen High Cardinals and Weslaco High Panthers will meet in The Monitor’s Game of the Week in a colossal clash in District 32-6A and one of the early leading candidates for the Rio Grande Valley’s Class 6A game of the year.

Harlingen (3-0, 2-0) and Weslaco (1-0, 1-0) will duel for first place in 32-6A’s west zone standings and potentially a spot in the district championship game in a matchup that should carry significant regular-season and postseason implications.

The Panthers won their District 32-6A opener over Harlingen South last Friday in decisive fashion, as senior quarterback Rodney Garza and senior running back Jesse Hernandez combined for four touchdowns in the team’s season opener.

Weslaco High’s defense, which returns nine starters from last season’s team, also shut out the Hawks during the first half.

The Cardinals have rolled to three straight wins to open the 2020 season, highlighted by a shutout victory over crosstown rival Harlingen South in the Bird Bowl. Harlingen High has outscored its opponents 110-12 through three games so far this year.

A victory would put the Panthers one win away from clinching the District 32-6A west zone title and a spot in the district championship game in early December, while a win for the Cardinals would clinch a title game appearance outright.

Harlingen High and Weslaco High will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco.

