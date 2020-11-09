Dairy Queen offering free Blizzard to veterans on Nov. 11

Veterans looking to satisfy their sweet tooth can stop by Dairy Queen on Wednesday for a free medium Blizzard Treat, the restaurant announced in a news release Monday.

Any active duty or retired members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves can receive the item by either appearing in uniform or showing valid proof of service. A military ID, Veterans designation driver’s license or DD214 paperwork will serve as proof.

A number of different flavor options are available, according to the release, including season flavors such as Choco-dipped Strawberry, Brownie Dough and Snickerdoodle Cookie.

This offer is only available Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, the release states.