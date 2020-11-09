Biden taps Brownsville native to 13-member COVID-19 task force

BY STEVE CLARK

STAFF WRITER

Dr. Robert “Lucky” Rodriguez, Brownsville native and professor of emergency medicine at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, had been named to President-elect Joe Biden’s 13-member coronavirus task force.

Rodriguez graduated from Harvard Medical School and currently serves as a professor of emergency medicine at UCSF, where he works on the front line in the emergency department and ICU of two major trauma centers. Rodriguez has authored over 100 scientific publications and led national research teams examining a range of topics in medicine, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of front-line providers.

In July 2020, Dr. Rodriguez volunteered to help with the critical surge of COVID-19 patients in the ICU in Brownsville.

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, who grew up with Rodriguez and still remains friends, said he was pleased with Biden’s choice and that an immediate robust response to the pandemic is vital for the nation.

“I’m extremely proud that President-elect Biden has included my childhood classmate … to his team’s COVID task force,” Vela said. “Dr. Rodriguez’s credentials speak for themselves.”