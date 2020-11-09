198 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County announced Monday morning that, as of Friday, there were 198 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county and three COVID-19 related fatalities.

The three deaths include a woman in her 50s from McAllen, a man over the age of 70 from McAllen, and a woman over the age of 70 from an undisclosed location.

“I send my condolences to the family and friends of those who have died from this awful disease,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release.

The majority of the new cases came from Mission, which accounted for 40 for the 198 new cases. McAllen had the second highest number of new cases with 36, followed by Edinburg with 25 and Weslaco with 23.

As of Friday, the total number of cases in the county is 36,884, and the death toll is at 1,981.

There are 149 people in county hospitals with complications related to the virus, of which 63 are in intensive care units. Additionally, 371 people were released from isolation on Friday, raising that total to 32,363.

There are 2,540 net active cases in the county as of Friday.

Hidalgo County has administered 208,865 COVID-19 tests, and 171,547 of those tests yielded negative results.

In Starr County, 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported there Monday morning.

There are currently 270 active cases of the virus there, and 3,569 people have recovered as of Sunday.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 187 people in Starr County.