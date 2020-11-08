Veterans Day events will not be in short supply this year, COVID-19 or not.

The city of Mission already held a well-attended curbside barbecue event for veterans on Saturday, with volunteers taking plates of food to attending motorists at the Mission Events Center.

To avoid large gatherings and adhere to social distancing measures to protect from the spread of COVID-19, many of the local events held this week will be remote, either on Facebook Live or Zoom, and run the gamut of fun festivities to educational events intended to inform veterans of available assistance.

EDINBURG VIRTUAL PARADE

The city of Edinburg will be broadcasting its annual Veterans Day Parade on its Facebook page at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Edinburg veterans were encouraged to submit photos of themselves to be a part of the show.

UTRGV VETERANS EVENTS

On Monday, the Texas Veterans Commission will hold the Virtual Job Searching Strategies event from 9 to 10 a.m. via Zoom, at the following link: https://utrgv.zoom.us/j/85371617612.

From 1 to 2 p.m., the Career Center will conduct Project Mind Mapping also on Zoom, at https://utrgv.zoom.us/j/9566652243.

This event, open to current students and alumni only, is on Handshake and students are encouraged to register in advance.

Then Tuesday, the Texas Veterans Commission will also hold its Let’s Talk Claims event from 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom at the link, https://utrgv.zoom.us/j/85371617612.

On Veterans Day, Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to noon, a Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held by the university on Zoom at https://utrgv.zoom.us/j/85371617612.

The ceremony will include posting the colors, a performance of the national anthem and several speakers.

From 4 to 5 p.m., there will be an event called a virtual chow, via Zoom at https://utrgv.zoom.us/j/85371617612, in which attendees are asked to grab a free meal from a local restaurant and join fellow veterans for a round table discussion on Zoom to share experiences, and tips and tricks to end the semester strong. This event is sponsored by UTRGV’s Student Veterans of America.

A mental health awareness Zoom will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at https://utrgv.zoom.us/j/85371617612, featuring presentations on resources available and a panel of veterans sharing their experiences. The event is hosted by the UTRGV Military & Veterans Success Center, Counseling Center and Veterans Peer Group.

The Career Center will also hold Extreme Resume Makeovers for student veterans from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the following link on Zoom, https://utrgv.zoom.us/j/9566652243. Like the Virtual Job Searching Strategies scheduled Monday, the event is on Handshake and students are encouraged to register in advance, and is open to current students and alumni only.

A Military Culture Trivia Game is slated from noon to 1 p.m. also on Zoom at https://utrgv.zoom.us/j/85371617612, sponsored by UTRGV’s Civic Engagement Alliance.

For more information on a week of veterans events at UTRGV, contact veteranservices@utrgv.edu

Veterans can check out the following links on where to get free meals on Veterans Day:

https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/

https://www.military.com/veterans-day/restaurants-veterans-day-military-discounts.html

https://www.veteransadvantage.com/blog/discounts-benefits/veterans-day-2020-food-freebies-veterans-and-active-duty-personnel-part-i