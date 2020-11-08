Roma PD investigating man’s death

The Roma police department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., a man in his 40s was killed on Hibiscus Street in Roma, according to a news release issued by the police department.

Starr County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Ramiro Guillen pronounced the man dead, according to the release, which added that no additional information is currently available as it is an active investigation.

If anyone has any information about the incident or the identity of the suspect, they are urged to call the police department at (956) 849-2231.