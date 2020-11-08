McAllen Memorial Natalie Silva (5) and Cori Talamantez (4) celebrate their win against McHi during the fifth game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Amare Hernandez (14) with a kill against McHi Celina Saenz (11) and Haidee Moore (7) during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Natalie Silva (5) with a kill against McHi Aleah Saenz (10) during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Jocylynn Fernandez (15) with a hit against McHi Miranda Quintanilla (14) during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi Haidee Moore (7) misses a save against McAllen Memorial during the second game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi Celina Saenz (11) with a kill against McAllen Memorial Amare Hernandez (14) during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi Madi Helmcamp (4) with a dig against McAllen Memorial during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi Haidee Moore (7) with a kill against McAllen Memorial Elaine Silberman (7) and Leah Garcia (13) during the second game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi Haidee Moore (7) checks on a hit against McAllen Memorial during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

