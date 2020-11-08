Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Memorial tops McHi Delcia Lopez - November 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McAllen Memorial Natalie Silva (5) and Cori Talamantez (4) celebrate their win against McHi during the fifth game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Amare Hernandez (14) with a kill against McHi Celina Saenz (11) and Haidee Moore (7) during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Natalie Silva (5) with a kill against McHi Aleah Saenz (10) during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Jocylynn Fernandez (15) with a hit against McHi Miranda Quintanilla (14) during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi Haidee Moore (7) misses a save against McAllen Memorial during the second game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi Celina Saenz (11) with a kill against McAllen Memorial Amare Hernandez (14) during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi Madi Helmcamp (4) with a dig against McAllen Memorial during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi Haidee Moore (7) with a kill against McAllen Memorial Elaine Silberman (7) and Leah Garcia (13) during the second game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi Haidee Moore (7) checks on a hit against McAllen Memorial during the first game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Mission Veterans overpowers Roma Gladiators 50-23 Mercedes wins 7th straight against rival Edcouch-Elsa Photo Gallery: Mercedes cruises past Edcouch Elsa 34-21 Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats Harlingen South 28-14 Weslaco wallops Harlingen South in season debut