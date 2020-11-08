COVID-19 has ravaged the country for the better part of 2020, but will not keep the city of Pharr from honoring those who have served on Veterans Day.

The city announced that it will be hosting a fireworks show on Wednesday evening, and is taking precautionary measures to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy the show in a safe manner.

It will be the first time that the city hosts a fireworks display on Veterans Day. The display will be viewable from two locations in the city.

“We actually had fireworks on the Fourth of July,” Pharr Assistant City Manager Anali Analis said. “The first time around, we only did it in south Pharr. Due to the response of the citizens, we identified that there was a need in the north side because they couldn’t see very well. That’s why we’re going to do two (displays).”

The two shows will go on simultaneously. The display will also be available for residents to view online via the city’s Facebook.

“Normally we have an event (on Veterans Day), and due to COVID-19 we can’t have an event,” Analis said. “We figured we should still do something for the community to commemorate veterans, so we’re going to do a fireworks show.”

The city has designated 400 parking spots where residents can safely enjoy the display from their vehicles. They are being asked to stay inside their vehicles throughout the show. Patriotic music will also be provided by tuning radios to KTEX 100.3 FM.

“We understand that our veterans — they did a lot not only from the city of Pharr but all veterans,” Analis said. “It’s just a way for us to pay back a little bit of respect for them. Obviously, fireworks are a very, very tiny token of appreciation that we want to offer to them.

“We didn’t want this day to go unnoticed, which is why we are doing the fireworks. It is important to us.”

The fireworks display is scheduled for 9 p.m. Parking areas will be designated to 1103 E. Nolana for the north side display and the floodway at 900 E. Pecina for the south side display.