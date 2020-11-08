Do you agree or disagree with these letters to the editor? Join in the conversation by submitting your own letter to the editor.

Opposing viewpoints

The election is about two completely different views of America.

One campaign built itself on the belief that America is a great country with much to offer. It offers a vision that is welcoming to people of faith and embraces a concept that sees religious tradition and belief in God as essential to the country’s private and public life.

This campaign sees the Constitution as a well-crafted document that continues to serve the country effectively and should be interpreted as it is written. This campaign offers and holds the traditional view of our country and maintains that all Americans, including those not yet born, have a God-given right to life. The right to life is the first right listed in the Declaration of Independence.

This is the America that Republicans believe in.

The other campaign has adopted the opposite view — the view that America has little to be proud of and much to atone for. This campaign sees traditional religious beliefs as a major threat to the country and religion itself (namely Christianity) as something to be undermined and sabotaged and brought into the progressive fold. They view that Christianity is not something to be celebrated for what it is and what it believes.

This side demands a complete rejection and denial of the American system and that the Constitution be changed to meet the fads or trends of the moment. They view abortion as something to be celebrated and defended, and even better, funded with taxpayer dollars.

This is the American that Democrats believe in.

This competing long-term vision of two Americas, more than the individual candidates themselves, is what was on the ballot this year.

Joel Ramirez

Edinburg

Racism perceived

This is in regard to a letter by Eduardo Estrada of Edinburg about President Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand down and stand by” (Oct. 25).

The next day Trump told Sean Hannity that he didn’t know the Proud Boys and that he condemned them. Why did he say it the next day but not during the initial time when he was asked at the debate? Could it be that he saw the polls the next day and people were blasting him for it?

There is a saying that first impressions are the most important. Why? Because since he didn’t denounce or condemn the Proud Boys when he was first asked, people will always remember that he didn’t and for a lot of Americans it was a little too late or an attempt at damage control. The only ones for whom it will be good enough is for his diehard supporters.

Now as for the Proud Boys not being racist, do a little more research on them and you will completely change your mind on them. You see, the group opposes multiculturalism and views those from differing cultures and religions, especially Muslims and Jews, as enemies and targets for hate.

Mr. Trump has attacked two congresswomen, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. What did he tell them in one of his attacks? I’m quoting him on this: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Regarding Congresswoman Omar he said, “She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?”

Could it be that she is a congresswomen and was elected by the people in her district who are not as racist as Mr. Trump and the Proud Boys?

We used to be migrants while growing up in our family for many years. We have seen racism to last us a lifetime. If it walk like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.

Jesus Rodriguez

Elsa

