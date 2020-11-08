Edinburg ATM robbery suspects indicted

A grand jury has indicted two 18-year-old women on charges of aggravated robbery and robbery over allegations they attacked and robbed people at a Chase Bank ATM in late August.

Edinburg police arrested Ashanti Slater and Isis Wallace on Aug. 30.

Wallace is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon while Slater is scheduled to be arraigned in late November, records show.

Authorities said the robberies occurred at the Chase Bank ATM at 1801 W. University.

On Aug. 30, police allege Wallace attacked a woman and stole a debit card.

The first robbery was on Aug. 24 and police allege the duo stole $600 that a woman had just withdrawn from the ATM.

Wallace remains jailed on a total of $35,000 in bonds while Slater remains jailed on a total of $145,000 in bonds, records show.