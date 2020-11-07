Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Mission Veterans overpowers Roma Gladiators 50-23 Delcia Lopez - November 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Mission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) tescapes a Roma defender (23) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Veterans Jaythan Barrera (9) with a catch in front of Roma defenders Axel Garcia (21) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Veterans AJ Gonzaque (1) tries to hurdle a host of Roma defenders Daniel Gutierrez (8) and Adan Gonzalez (14) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Veterans Justin Rodriguez (88) snags a pass for s touchdown in front of Roma defender Daniel Gutierrez (8) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Roma Eliberto Muoz (3) is brought down behind the line of scrimmage by Mission Veterans defenders David Balderas (28) and Sergio Farias (52) during a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) sneaks past Roma defender Reynaldo Gonzalez (20) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Roma Roy Martinez (28) is stopped by a host of Mission Veterans defenders Cody Von Wald (31) Erik Arredondo (10) and Luis DeHoyos (29) during the first half of a football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) lunges for a touchdown past Roma defender Jesus Salinas (2) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Veterans Jaythan Barrera (9) with a catch in front of Roma defende Axel Garcia (21) during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Veterans Ricky Reyna (7) ttakes the snap from center against Roma during the 1st half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020 in Mission.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mercedes wins 7th straight against rival Edcouch-Elsa Photo Gallery: Mercedes cruises past Edcouch Elsa 34-21 Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats Harlingen South 28-14 Weslaco wallops Harlingen South in season debut Mission High DC Castillo named Assistant Coach of the Week