Photo Gallery: Mercedes cruises past Edcouch Elsa 34-21 Delcia Lopez - November 7, 2020

Edcouch-Elsa Shawn Alvarado (10) bobbles the hand-off as Mercedes defenders Skyler Reyes (72) and Jaden Gonzalez (54) zero in on the ball and recover the fumble in the first half of a District 16-5A DII football game at Benny Layton Sr., Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6,2020 Edcouch-Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Mercedes Michael Cisneros (4) breaks up the middle against Edcouch-Elsa defense during a District 16-5A DII football game at Benny Layton Sr., Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6,2020 Edcouch-Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Edcouch-Elsa Joshua Gomez(28) sprints past Mercedes defenders in the first half of a District 16-5A DII football game at Benny Layton Sr., Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6,2020 Edcouch-Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Mercedes Miguel Jimenez (2) scores a touchdown against Edcouch-Elsa defense Erin Cantu (35) during the first half of a District 16-5A DII football game at Benny Layton Sr., Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6,2020 Edcouch-Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Edcouch-Elsa Alexis Rodriguez(23) and Luis Hernadez (21) miss an interception against Mercedes during the first half of a District 16-5A DII football game at Benny Layton Sr., Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6,2020 Edcouch-Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Edcouch-Elsa Joshua Gomez (28) gets the ball punched out of his grasp by Mercedes defender Brandon Adame (3) during the first half of a District 16-5A DII football game at Benny Layton Sr., Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6,2020 Edcouch-Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Edcouch-Elsa Justin Galan (19) looses the grip on the ball against Mercedes defender s JJ Alvarado (9) and Ryan Ramirez(81) during the first half of a District 16-5A DII football game at Benny Layton Sr., Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6,2020 Edcouch-Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

Edcouch-Elsa Shawn Alvarado (10) attempts to escape the shirt grab by Mercedes defender Isaac Lozoya (56) during the first half of a District 16-5A DII football game at Benny Layton Sr., Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6,2020 Edcouch-Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com