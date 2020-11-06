Weslaco police arrest 18-year-old wanted in fatal Florida crash

An 18-year-old man wanted for a fatal Florida crash is set to appear in court Monday on a fugitive warrant out of Palm Beach County.

Weslaco police arrested Elmer Mendez Mendez on Oct. 27.

The Palm Beach Post reported on May 14 that the Florida Highway Patrol alleged Mendez sped away from a crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead and injured an infant. That newspaper reports police allege Mendez left an injured 6-year-old boy in his car after abandoning and fleeing the scene after being involved in two hit-and-run crashes.

Hidalgo County court records indicate Florida authorities have charged Mendez with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving without a driver’s license causing death.