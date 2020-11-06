SportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats Harlingen South 28-14 Joel Martinez - November 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Harlingen South’s Chase Roberts (3) passes the ball in a District 32-6A game against Weslaco High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Wearing a helmet mask, Weslaco High’s Jesse Perez (3) rallies the team before they enter the field during a District 32-6A game against Harlingen South at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High line backer Ethan Zamora (40) attempts to bring down Harlingen South’s Fedencio Mesa (14) as he carries the ball in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High’s Jesse Hernandez (21) carries the ball against Harlingen South in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High running back Marcus Saenz (28) carries the ball against Harlingen South in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Harlingen South quarterback Chase Roberts (3) attempts to hand of the ball to Fidencio Mesa (14) in a District 32-6A game against Weslaco High at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High defensive player Kayleb Gomez (13) brings down Harlingen South quarterback Chase Roberts (3) behind the line of scrimmage in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High wide receiver Meliton Rodrigeuz (2) reaches out for a pass near the endzone against Harlingen South’s David Cortez (7) in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Harlingen South quarterback Chase Roberts (3) passes the ball in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High quarterback Rodney Garza (6) passes the ball against Harlingen South in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High running back Jesse Hernandez (21) carries the ball against Harlingen South in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High running back Jesse Hernandez (21) carries the ball against Harlingen South in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High quarterback Rodney Garza (6) passes the ball against Harlingen South in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High’s Jesse Perez (3) carries the ball against Harlingen South in a District 32-6A game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mercedes wins 7th straight against rival Edcouch-Elsa Photo Gallery: Mercedes cruises past Edcouch Elsa 34-21 Weslaco wallops Harlingen South in season debut Mission High DC Castillo named Assistant Coach of the Week Photo Gallery: Memorial sweeps Rowe 25-16, 25-21, 25-8