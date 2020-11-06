Mission High defensive coordinator Chris Castillo was recognized Friday as the Texas high school football Assistant Coach of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, becoming the first Rio Grande Valley coach to receive the distinction during the 2020 season.

Castillo received the honor after winning a fan vote and beating out New Braunfels Canyon Offensive Coordinator John Ford, Brady Offensive Coordinator Heath Regeon and Northwest Eaton Defensive Coordinator Craig Hardin.

The Eagles’ defense helped Castillo too by shutting out District 31-6A rival PSJA High, forcing five turnovers and allowing less than 100 yards to the Bears in a dominant 30-0 victory.

Mission High is on a scheduled bye this week but had to postpone its next district game against the PSJA North Raiders due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the Eagles have already cemented themselves as one of the RGV’s most dominant defenses.

Through two games against the Bears and Edinburg High Bobcats, the Mission High defense has allowed 197 total yards of offense and just seven points. The Eagles also lead all of 31-6A in sacks as a team.

