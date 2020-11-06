Longtime Cameron County District Clerk Aurora de la Garza passes away from COVID-19 complications

Longtime Cameron County District Clerk Aurora de la Garza has passed away from COVID-19 complications, her family announced on Facebook this evening.

De la Garza had been hospitalized for several days fighting COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, her daughter Martha de la Garza stated ” It is with great sorrow that we announce that our beautiful Matriarch Aurora de la Garza gained her wings on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a valiant fight against COVID. We thank everyone for the outpouring love and support during this difficult time. We find solace knowing that she is resting with our Lord and no longer suffering.

We will be honoring her life and public service with an announcement to come.”

De la Garza had worked for Cameron County for more than 33 years. She was elected as District Clerk for eight consecutive terms.

In 2013, De la Garza announced that she would not be seeking reelection.