Echeverry no longer Toros coach

The Houston Dynamo announced Friday that it will not be renewing the contract of RGV FC head coach Gerson Echeverry with RGV FC for the 2021 season.

“We’d like to sincerely thank Gerson for the role he played in the development process of our young players during his time at the club and we wish him all the best moving forward,” Dynamo senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan said.

Echeverry joined Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 6, 2017, as the club’s third head coach in franchise history. The Paterson, N.J., native joined the South Texas club after serving as the head coach at Seton Hall University from 2012-2017 after serving as an assistant coach from 2004-11.

This past season, the Toros struggled to a 2-9-3 (win-loss-draw) record and finished in last place in the five-team Group D Division during the coronavirus-shortened season.

“I want to thank Dynamo/Toros for this wonderful opportunity to coach at the USL level,” You have a great staff and top notch Fans!!!,” Echeverry posted on his Twitter account. “Wish the results would have been better but I will always look back fondly at my time with you in the Valley.”

The Dynamo enter their sixth year of a multi-year agreement with RGV FC in 2021. The club has begun the search for the next head coach prior to the beginning of the 2021 USL Championship season, according to a team press release.

As a player, Echeverry is considered one of the best in Seton Hall history. He is a member of the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame. His 32 assists ranks third in school history, and his 41 goals place him sixth all-time.