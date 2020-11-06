9 more die due to COVID-19; 193 new cases in Hidalgo Co.

Another nine people died due to complications from COVID-19 and 193 more tested positive, Hidalgo County reported Friday morning.

There are now 1,978 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths and 36,686 confirmed cases. Of those, 2,716 are active.

“Every day, more are getting sick and more are dying,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “We must stop this as a community by observing safety measures such as staying home and avoiding crowds. My condolences go out to the family and friends of those who have died.”

The county also reported there were 159 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 while 64 of them were being treated in an intensive care unit.