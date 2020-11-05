Woman killed by ex-boyfriend, reported him for stalking to Edinburg police night before shooting

Edinburg police say a man drove from Laredo before shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and then turning the gun on himself.

Department spokeswoman Arielle Benedict said 25-year-old Alan Olivo shot and killed 23-year-old Alyssa Martinez before shooting himself.

Edinburg police received a call on Oct. 30 from the Laredo Police Department at 9:52 a.m. saying Olivo was suicidal and was on the way to Martinez’s apartment.

“Laredo PD had information that Alan threatened to kill himself and was armed with a handgun. When Edinburg officers arrived at the location at approximately 9:54 a.m. they observed a broken window to search the apartment and once inside, they discovered one male and one female, both deceased,” Benedict said in a statement.

Police believe this is a murder-suicide but say they “still needed to exhaust all leads to confirm there was not another party involved.”

Preliminary autopsy results show Martinez had a gunshot wound as did Olivo.

“A 9mm unmarked handgun was found near the body of Alan,” the statement reads.

Investigators believe the motive is a break-up.

“They did not reside together in Edinburg,” according to the statement.

Martinez had reported Olivo to Edinburg police the night before he shot her, saying he was stalking her.

“There were no signs of imminent danger for Alyssa that evening and the report was in the process of investigation,” Edinburg police say. “Alyssa was advised to file an emergency protective order with the Edinburg police department the morning of 10/30/20.”

Benedict says police escorted Martinez home the night before she was killed and say extra patrols were conducted around her apartment.

“There were no reports made of suspicious noises, suspicious activities or gunshots head in the area by any bystanders the following morning,” the statement reads.

The Monitor twice requested police reports regarding this fatal incident and since police did not identify the victims until Thursday, city employees claimed no records existed.