Teachers aide arrested on sexual assault charges

Police in Elsa arrested a 7th grade teachers aide Tuesday on charges of sexual assault of a child and indcency with a child by sexual contact, according to a statement released by the department.

The statement says the department received a report from Truan Junior High School in Elsa of a possible sexual assault of a child which had occured on campus. Officers arrested Alejandro Flores Gomez, 57, after he was identified by the juvenile victim.

The release says Gomez is a 7th grade teachers aide in the special education department and is a Weslaco resident.

Gomez was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, first degree felonies, and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, second degree felonies.

“Gomez was arraigned and remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000,” the statement says.

The department thanked the Edcouch-Elsa School District for their cooperation with the investigation in the statement.

“The Elsa Police Department encourages anyone that may believe that they have been a victim to report it to the school or call us at 956-262-4721,” the release read.