McAllen Memorial Amare Hernandez (14) and Jocylynn Fernandez (15) at the net against Nikki Rowe Anna Honrubia (2) during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Jocylynn Fernandez (15) with a kill against Nikki Rowe Ashley Rodriguez (16) during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Leah Garcia (13) and Jocylynn Fernandez (15) at the net against Nikki Rowe during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Natalie Silva (5) with a kill against Nikki Rowe Syndee Moreno (5) during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Nikki Rowe Mia Mata (13) with a hit against McAllen Memorial Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

