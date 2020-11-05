Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsLocal SportsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Memorial sweeps Rowe 25-16, 25-21, 25-8 Delcia Lopez - November 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McAllen Memorial Amare Hernandez (14) and Jocylynn Fernandez (15) at the net against Nikki Rowe Anna Honrubia (2) during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Jocylynn Fernandez (15) with a kill against Nikki Rowe Ashley Rodriguez (16) during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Leah Garcia (13) and Jocylynn Fernandez (15) at the net against Nikki Rowe during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Natalie Silva (5) with a kill against Nikki Rowe Syndee Moreno (5) during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Nikki Rowe Mia Mata (13) with a hit against McAllen Memorial Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) during the first game at Nikki Rowe gymnasium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial powers past PSJA North 28-19 Weslaco East debuts with strong win over Brownsville Pace Salinas powers McAllen Memorial past PSJA North in defensive duel Precinct 4 begins bond-approved drainage project Valley reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 314 new cases