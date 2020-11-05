Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial powers past PSJA North 28-19 Delcia Lopez - November 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt PSJA North Isaac Gonzalez (21) high jumps McAllen Memorial defender Arturo Lozano (21) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com PSJA North Yahir Gallegos (15) snags a ball in front of McAllen Memorial Ethan Pena (15) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Andrew Salinas (7) sneaks past PSJA North defense during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial defender Jalen Muhammad (33) collars PSJA North Yahir Gallegos (15) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Andrew Salinas (7) looks to avoid PSJA North defender Donovan Herrera (11) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Andrew Salinas (7) attempts to scoop up a loose football against PSJA North defender during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com PSJA North Isaac Gonzalez (21) skips by McAllen Memorial defender Jaden Muhammad (31) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Marcos De La Cruz (3) drags a PSJA North defender Oscar Garcia (33) during the first half of a high school football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 5,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Weslaco East debuts with strong win over Brownsville Pace Salinas powers McAllen Memorial past PSJA North in defensive duel Precinct 4 begins bond-approved drainage project Valley reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 314 new cases Pharr to waive failure to appear, warrant charges thru 2020