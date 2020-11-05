Hidalgo County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

Hidalgo County continued to report lower COVID-19 fatality numbers Thursday, announcing that two more residents died of the virus.

The additional deaths bring the total number of fatalities related to the coronavirus to 1,969 for the county.

Fatalities confirmed in the last three weeks account for just 4% of that number, but Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote that the number of deaths was still too high in a release Thursday.

“Number of those who have died is thankfully lower, compared to previous days but there are still too many,” he wrote. “I extend my prayers and my condolences to the family and friends of these two people.”

Officials also reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county to 36,493.

Hospitalization rates have changed marginally this week.

Officials reported 156 individuals infected with COVID-19 were in area hospitals, 66 of them in intensive care units, compared with 184 individuals hospitalized with 62 in ICU on Monday.

Willacy County announced additional pandemic activity as well Thursday morning, reporting two additional cases there.

The county also announced a dozen other cases that bring the total for the county to 1,240.

“Due to a backlog in reporting there are twelve (12) other cases from Willacy County,” a statement reads. “These cases are not considered active cases.”