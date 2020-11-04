Six more virus deaths in Hidalgo Co.

Hidalgo County confirmed six more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 130 new cases.

The youngest among those who died is a Donna man in his 40s, according to a county news release Wednesday morning.

“Every day, we continue to lose more of our relatives and neighbors,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “I offer my condolences to those family and friends of the people who have died from this terrible disease.”

The death toll is now 1,967, and the total case count stands at 36,277, according to the release.

Additionally, 93 people were released from isolation Tuesday, raising the number of recoveries to 31,704.

It was also confirmed that there are currently 155 people with the virus in local hospitals, of which 64 are in intensive care units.

On Tuesday, Starr County also saw 16 new cases of COVID-19, according to county officials.

So far, 3,539 people have recovered from the virus there, and 186 have died.