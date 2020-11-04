Sharyland props voted down

With about 87% precincts reporting, voters denied both of Sharyland ISD’s $40 million bond propositions Tuesday evening, which would have gone toward several renovation projects and additions to three campuses, along with the construction of a new headquarters for the school district. This is according to unofficial Election Day results with 223 of 255 precincts reporting as of press time.

Proposition A, which reaped 7,229 votes, or 54.3% of the vote against the measure, would have used $34 million to foster a more “college-like atmosphere” at Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy (SA3) and Sharyland High School. The latter campus would have also had its band hall and cafeteria renovated, and a 21st century learning center built.

The proposal also sought to construct a new sixth grade wing and library for Shary Elementary, which was originally designed to only house kinder through second grade students. The campus currently teaches kinder through sixth grade.

Proposition B, which collected 7,467 votes against it, or 56.24% of the vote, would have used $6 million to build a new central administration building for the district. For four years, the administration has been borrowing one of Sharyland High’s buildings since the city of Mission prohibited them from their facilities.

“We are a little disappointed, however respect the voters and the community,” Sharyland ISD Superintendent Maria Vidaurri said. “And at this point, we just have to make sure that if we do bring this up again, that we inform the public and community of the needs of these bonds to help achieve the goals of Sharyland ISD. It’s the end of the day and the community has spoken, and we just have to do a better job of explaining ourselves.”

SHARYLAND SCHOOL BOARD

Sharyland voters also decided two school board seats, unseating one incumbent.

Ricky Longoria was reelected to the Place 1 seat on the Sharyland school board, taking 45.25% of the vote, or 5,476 votes.

Longoria, a certified public accountant, had three challengers: Jozabad “Jay” Palacios, Cesar Ramirez and Matthew Richter.

Ramirez had 20.47% of the vote with Palacios getting 18.43% and Richter receiving 15.85%.

Sharyland voters elected Alejandro Rodríguez to fill the Place 2 seat, replacing Julio Cerda, a civil engineer with the South Texas Infrastructure Group and R.O.W. Surveying, and former city manager of Mission.

Rodríguez is a criminal investigator in McAllen.

MISSION SCHOOL BOARD

Mission voters had five school board seats to decide on.

Iris ‘Coach’ Iglesias, a retired educator and coach, is in the lead for Mission school board Place 2, with 7,196 votes to Beto Garza’s, a county planning inspector, 6,418. This made up 52% of the vote for Iglesias

For Place 3, incumbent and board secretary Jerry Zamora took 7,073 votes to Sylvia Caratachea’s, a retired teacher, 6,202. Zamora total amounted to 53% of the vote.

Roy Vela, a provider relations representative, is in the lead for Place 4 with 58.66% of the vote, or 7,761 votes. His challenger, Oscar Martinez, a spinal sales representative, got 5,469 votes.

Juan M. Gonzalez is in the lead of a three-person Place 5 race with 42.78% of the vote with 5,453 votes. Incumbent and board president Charlie Garcia III, an architect, had 35.11% of the vote, or 4,475 votes. Romeo C. González, an assistant director of purchasing for La Joya ISD, is trailing Garcia with 22.12% of the vote, or 2,819 votes.