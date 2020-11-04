Several newcomers elected in Western Hidalgo Co. races

PALMVIEW — Two of three Palmview incumbents won their respective races Tuesday night, winning another four years on the city council, according to unofficial final votes.

Two incumbents who ran together on the “Progress for Palmview” slate — Javier Ramirez and Joel Garcia — defeated their respective opponents Tuesday — Adrian Canales and Wally Barrera.

Ramirez, council member for Place 1, defeated Canales with 52.79%, or 1,938 votes. Canales received 1,733 votes.

Garcia, the Place 5 councilmember, won his reelection with 56.54% of the votes, or 2,093 votes, to Barrera’s 1,609 votes.

However, Linda Sarabia, the Place 3 incumbent, lost her race to challenger Alexandra Flores. Flores received 51.77% of the votes, or 1,919 votes, to Sarabia’s 1,788.

In the city’s general election for city council Place 4, none of the three candidates received a majority of the votes, triggering a runoff there.

Velia “Vel” Gonzalez, received the most votes with 1,516, or 41.53% of the votes, followed by Lando Nacianceno who received 33.23%, or 1,213 votes.

In third was Aurora “Bodie” Garza who received 25.23%, or 921 votes.

The special election was held to fill the vacancy left by Councilmember Anthony Uresti who vacated the seat to run for the La Joya school board.

Palmview voters also decidedly approved a referendum that dissolved the Palmview Crime Control and Prevention District and reallocated the half of 1% of the sales tax for the district towards the city’s general fund. The revenues from that will be used to funds the police department.

The measure was approved by 63.88%, or 2,237 votes, versus the 36.12%, or 1,265 votes, cast against it.

Further west, Sullivan City held a special election for two seats on their city commission that were left vacant following the death of Place 3 Commissioner Gabriel Salinas and the resignation of Place 4 Commissioner Adriana Rodriguez in July.

Rene “Cuate” Peña was elected to city council member Place 3 with 57.83%, or 816 votes, defeating Jose Luis Ramirez who received 42.17%, or 595 total votes.

Jaime Villarreal was elected to the Place 4 seat with 68.54%, or 974 total votes, over Marcelino Alanis who received 31.46% or 447 total votes.

In the races for the Agua Special Utility District — which provides water and sewer services for Sullivan City, Palmview, Peñitas, La Joya and Mission — one incumbent, Homer Tijerina, was reelected as the District 2 seat on the board of directors.

He won over his opponent, Adolfo Mendez, with 53.3%, or 662 votes, to Mendez’s 46.7%, or 580 votes, according to unofficial final results reported by the county Tuesday night.

Tijerina’s running mates — Maribel Diaz and Esmeralda Solis — were also elected to the board of directors.

Diaz received 51.04%, or 1,003 votes, defeating Incumbent Esequiel “Zeke” Ortiz who received 48.96%, or 962 votes for the District 1 seat.

Solis received 67.77%, or 513 total votes, compared to the 32.23% cast for her opponent, Franco Lopez, who received or 244 votes.