Photo Gallery: McAllen High gets past La Joya Palmview 28-21 Delcia Lopez - November 4, 2020 McHi's Felipe Magaña (1) is tripped up by Palmview Pablo Guerrero (30) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi's Felipe Magaña (1) snags a pass in front of Palmview Benito Elizondo (7) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi's Hunter Curl (16) makes a move on Palmview defender Bobby Cantu (2) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi's Hunter Curl (16) in the grasp of Palmview defender Pablo Guerrero (30) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi's Hunter Curl (16) with a stiff arm on Palmview defender Jose Guerra (23) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi's Caleb Killian (20) squirts past Palmview Pablo Guerrero (30) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Palmview Cruz Barrientos (1) speeds past McHi's defenders during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McHi's Hunter Curl (16) breaks the plane for a touchdown against Palmview defender Bobby Cantu (2) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Palmview Carlos Peña (21) scampers for yardage past McHi's defenders during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Palmview Carlos Peña (21) scampers for yardage past McHi's defender Carlos Ochoa (2) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com