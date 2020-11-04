McHi’s Felipe Magaña (1) is tripped up by Palmview Pablo Guerrero (30) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Felipe Magaña (1) snags a pass in front of Palmview Benito Elizondo (7) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Hunter Curl (16) makes a move on Palmview defender Bobby Cantu (2) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Hunter Curl (16) in the grasp of Palmview defender Pablo Guerrero (30) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Hunter Curl (16) with a stiff arm on Palmview defender Jose Guerra (23) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Caleb Killian (20) squirts past Palmview Pablo Guerrero (30) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Palmview Cruz Barrientos (1) speeds past McHi’s defenders during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McHi’s Hunter Curl (16) breaks the plane for a touchdown against Palmview defender Bobby Cantu (2) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Palmview Carlos Peña (21) scampers for yardage past McHi’s defenders during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Palmview Carlos Peña (21) scampers for yardage past McHi’s defender Carlos Ochoa (2) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

