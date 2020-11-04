Jury finds Atkinson guilty on bribery charges

After deliberating a little more than four hours, a federal grand jury has found BISD Trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson guilty on eight counts of bribery charges.

Atkinson faced eight counts of bribery in connection with a movie project that was in the exploratory stages in February 2019 when she was president of the BISD Board of Trustees. The case began that December when a federal grand jury indicted her on bribery charges surrounding the purported movie project and a Feb. 12, 2019 board meeting.

Atkinson is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 9, 2021.