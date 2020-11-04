Jury deliberations under way in Atkinson bribery trial

Jury deliberations are under way in the bribery trial of indicted BISD Trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson.

The jury entered the jury room at about 12:30 p.m.

Atkinson is accused of accepting a $10,000 bribe for her assistance in a purported film project that was to take place at Sams Memorial Stadium.

A federal grand jury indicted Atkinson in December 2019 on eight counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery and violation of the state travel act bribery statute. She faces up to 45 years in prison and a fine that could total $2 million, in addition to any funds subject to forfeiture