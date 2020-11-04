Hidalgo County voters decide school board races

With 32 precincts remaining to be reported on Election Day, several school board races in Hidalgo County were decided Tuesday, according to unofficial results as of press time.

With 70.83% of the precincts reporting, the Weslaco ISD school board races saw longtime Place 1 trustee Erasmo “Moe” Lopez trailing with 5,269 votes while his challenger Jesus “Coach Jesse” Treviño held a commanding 9,276 lead.

Marcos De Los Santos held a paper-thin lead over Oscar Caballero in the Place 2 race, with De Los Santos earning 5,105 votes and Caballero earning 5,086 votes. Paula Sanchez, a third candidate in the race, had 4,125 votes.

Place 3 incumbent Patrick B. Kennedy trailed his challenger Jacklyn “Jacky” Muñoz Sustaita, as of press time. Kennedy had 5,905 votes and Sustaita had 8,454 votes.

With 100% of precincts reporting in the Edcouch-Elsa school board election, the Place 2 race saw incumbent Tony Barco defeat his challenger Robert Escobar 2,658 votes to 2,556 votes. Place 3 incumbent Chris Morales defeated his challengers earning 2,525 votes. John González had 571 votes and Jackie D. Gomez had 2,084 votes.

Place 6 incumbent Robert Schmalzried defeated his two challengers, Esiquiel ‘Zeke’ Avila Jr. and Julio C. Ruiz, by earning 2,429 votes to. Avila received 894 votes and Ruiz earned 1,873 votes. Place 7 incumbent Rollie Lozano held onto his lead with 2,780 votes while his challenger Dori Rangel had 2,380 votes.

At press time, 75% of precincts reported for the Donna ISD school board races on Tuesday evening. In the Place 1 race, Jose L. Valdez had 6,009 votes while his opponent Richard Gaona had 3,169 votes. The Place 2 race saw Fernando Castillo with a commanding 6,583 votes over his opponent Rafael Reyna who had 3,223 votes.

The Place 3 race had Francisco ‘Paco’ Sanchez with a paper thin lead over his opponent Jose Rogelio Reyna Jr. with 4,757 votes to 4,750 votes. In the Place 4 race, incumbent Eva Castillo Watts led her challenger Julian ‘Jay’ Villareal with 5,536 votes to 4,172 votes.

There were 85.71% of precincts reporting in the Mercedes ISD school board races as of press time. Place 5 challenger Lucy Alvarado Delagao leads Oscar ‘Big O’ Riojas with votes of 2,240 votes to 2,178 votes.

For Place 6, Pete ‘Capt’ Martinez III is leading with 2,457 votes over Elvia Sandoval who had 1,971 votes. The Place 7 race saw Eddie Howell Jr. leading with 2,399 votes over Horacio Pequeno with 2.033 votes.

The La Joya School Board races had 92.86% of precincts reporting as of press time. The District 4 race saw challenger Alda T. “Dr. B” Benevides in the lead with 7,631 votes over incumbent Claudia Ochoa who had 7.075 votes and Leonara Garcia who had 2,969 votes.

In District 5, incumbent Armin Garza had a slim lead of 6,921 votes over challenger Anthony Uresti who had 6,687 votes and challenger Andie Lee ‘Dr.’ Gonzalez who had 3,868 votes.

District 6 incumbent Oscar “Coach” Salinas leads with 8,344 votes over challenger Irma Villarreal-Veloz who had 6,218 votes and Pamela “Coach” Flores who had 2,897 votes.

The District 7 race saw Alex Cantú leading with 7,041 votes over Jerry “Chief” Alaniz who had 5,808 votes and Norma Chapa who had 4,643 votes.

With 100% of precincts reporting in the Valley View school board races, Mario Degollado defeated Jose A. “Tony” Rosillo with 2,203 votes to his 1,810 votes for the Place 4 seat. Jaime Gaona defeated Gabriel S. Garcia with 2,515 votes over 1,487 votes in the Place 5 race.

Place 6 results show Juan Viveros with the slight edge over Juan A. Pimentel with 2,138 compared to 1,909. In the Place 7 race, Sara Perez won with 1,784 votes over Susana Arredondo who received 1,623 votes and Francisco Santana Jr. who received 656 votes.

The Hidalgo school board races had 66.67% of precincts reporting as of press time.

The Place 1 race saw Norma Torres leading with 925 votes over Blanca Lara, who had 849 votes, and Polly Hosanna with 511 votes. The District 2 race had Raymundo “Ray” Martinez leading with 953 votes over Martin Carrasco Jr. who had 655 votes and Wendy Garza-Rodriguez who had 651 votes.

For District 6, Rafael “Ralph” Garza leads with 912 votes over Frank Cruz who had 823 votes and Pete Sanchez who had 526 votes. The District 7 race saw Luis Trejo Jr. leading with 919 votes over Heriberto “Beto” Rangel who had 691 votes and Frank Torres who had 660 votes.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the race for South Texas College school board District 7 saw Danny Guzman receive 15,213 votes to defeat Roy Deleon, who earned 9,509 votes.