Gonzalez poised for victory in congressional race

McALLEN — Three Democratic incumbents appeared to narrowly defeat their Republican and Libertarian challengers Tuesday night, according to partial unofficial voting totals released by the Texas Secretary of State’s office as of press time.

Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, appeared to be on his way to winning a third reelection bid for U.S. District 15 against Republican opponent Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez and Libertarian candidate Ross Lynn Leone.

With about 50% of votes counted, Gonzalez, a McAllen attorney, had 51% of the vote, with nearly 99,000 ballots cast in his name. De la Cruz-Hernandez held steady at 47% of the vote, with more than 93,000 votes, and Leone had the remaining 2%, with nearly 3,600 votes cast in his favor.

None of the candidates could not be reached for comment as of press time Tuesday.

In state politics, Texas Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa will likely continue to represent Senate District 20, which spans four counties: Nueces, Jim Wells, Brooks and Hidalgo.

“I am grateful to the constituents of Senate District 20 for reelecting me to continue serving you as your state senator,” Hinojosa said in a news release Tuesday night. “I am honored that you continue to place your trust in me to keep working and fighting for the needs of our South Texas families.”

The longtime Democratic lawmaker was ahead of Republican challenger Judy Cutright by more than 39,000 votes, with more than half of precincts reporting. Hinojosa had 58% of the vote, with nearly 142,000 ballots cast in his favor, while Cutright received 42% with more than 102,000 votes.

“We could not have succeeded tonight without the efforts of so many supporters from the Coastal Bend to the Rio Grande Valley, as well as statewide,” the incumbent continued. “I want to thank my family for their unending support, and each member of my campaign staff and volunteers for their strong commitment, energy, and countless hours of hard work.”

The win guarantees Hinojosa four more years in office, on top of the 33 he’s already served.

He spent 16 of those serving in the Texas House of Representatives — from 1981 until 1991 and again from 1997 to 2003 — before running for state senator in 2003. Hinojosa won that race and each one since.

He currently serves as vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, vice chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee, and serves on the Senate Committees on Natural Resources & Economic Development; Transportation; Agriculture, and Texas Ports.

The state senator said he remained committed to worthy causes for the upcoming legislative session.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us, and our work fighting for accessible and affordable access to health care, more jobs, training and retraining for workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and more investments in infrastructure including broadband, will continue as the Texas Legislature convenes in January,” he said.

Democratic incumbent Bobby Guerra will also likely continue to represent Texas House District 41 after defeating Republican challenger John “Doc” Robert Guerra, with more than half of precincts reporting. The incumbent received 58% of the vote, with more than 28,000 ballots cast in his favor, while his Republican opponent received 42% with more than 20,000 votes.