Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Local election photos Joel Martinez - November 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Cynthia Gutierrez, candidate for PSJA ISD school board, talks with supporters outside a polling place at the San Juan Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A Biden and Trump supporter campaign side by side outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A President Trump supporters campaigns outside the Lark Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A Joe Biden supporter campaigns outside the Lark Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A Prsident Trump supporter drives pasted the Hidalgo county courthouse under constuction on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Canidate for PSJA ISD school board Heather Garza campaigns outside a polling place at the San Juan Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Campaign signs face Closner boulevard outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie ” Guerra talks with the press in the parking lot at the Hidalgo County Democratic headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg school board candidate Carmen Gonzalez looks across the street at the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) U.S Congressional candidate Vicente Gonzalez (Texas-15) campaigns outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) U.S Congressional candidate Vicente Gonzalez (Texas-15) campaigns outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A President Trump supporter campaigns outside the Hidalgo County Elections annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Joe Ramirez, center, talks with supporters as he celebrates his victory in the race for judge of the 464th State District Court at Don Pepes on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) U.S Congressional candidate Vicente Gonzalez (Texas-15) campaigns outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg school board candidate Louie Alamia talks with supporters outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg school board candidate Louie Alamia talks with supporters outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg school board candidate Louie Alamia talks with supporters outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo county sheriff candidate J.E. “Eddie” Guerra talks with supporters outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Hidalgo county sheriff candidate J.E. “Eddie” Guerra talks with supporters outside the Hidalgo County Elections Annex on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR GOP’s Cornyn defeats Democratic challenger MJ Hegar in Texas Hidalgo County voters in line after 7 p.m. must cast provisional ballot Inmate died by suicide in Starr County jail Hidalgo Co. extends voting by an hour after technical issues reported Woman behind Hidalgo County’s elections has prepared her entire life