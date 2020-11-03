Flash Briefing-SportsLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: District 32-5A Edcouch-Elsa sweeps Donna 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 Delcia Lopez - November 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Edcouch Elsa’s Endiya Devoe (2) with a hit against Donna’s Mia De Luna (7) during the first game at Robert Capello Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 3,2020 in Edcouch- Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edcouch Elsa’s Yazanet Ybarra (8) and Vida Ybarra(15) with a dig against Donna’s Mia De Luna (7) during the first game at Robert Capello Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 3,2020 in Edcouch Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edcouch Elsa’s Madi Treviño (5) with a hit against Donna’s Brianna Caldwell (1) during the first game at Robert Capello Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 3,2020 in Edcouch Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edcouch Elsa’s Kaitlyn Martin (14) and Endiya Devoe(2) at the net against Donna’s Brianna Caldwell (1) during the first game at Robert Capello Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 3,2020 in Edcouch Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edcouch Elsa’s Madi Treviño (5) attempts a save against Donna during the first game at Robert Capello Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 3,2020 in Edcouch Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Donna’s Mia De Luna (7) with a hit against Edcouch Elsa’s Endiya Devoe (2) during the first game at Robert Capello Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 3,2020 in Edcouch Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Donna’s Ivette Valladarez (4) and Laney Muñoz (3) with a save against Edcouch Elsa during the first game at Robert Capello Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 3,2020 in Edcouch Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Local election photos 6A Football Notebook: Weslaco’s Friday night return takes center stage Hidalgo senior Cervantes tabbed The Monitor’s Player of the Week Air-tight defenses leading 31-6A at football season’s midway point Hungry for postseason return, Weslaco Panthers prepare for November gridiron debut