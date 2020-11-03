Polling sites in Hidalgo County will be opened an hour past the original closing time, but those who get in line after 7 p.m. will need to cast a provisional ballot, according to a news release from the elections department.

All 74 locations will be open until 8 p.m. after technical problems with polling location laptops and touch voting machines.

As originally reported by The Monitor, problems started the morning of Election Day when about 10% of the polling sites began to experience delays caused by the glitches.

According to the county’s press release sent at 5:23 p.m., “The Hidalgo County Elections Department states that all polling location laptops and Hart Verity Touch voting machines are fully operational.”

Voters who get in line after 7 p.m. will need to cast a provisional ballot. The elections department cited the change to Texas Election Code and Texas Secretary of State rules.

Election employees will be placing a marker in voter lines to indicate where people got in line after 7 p.m.

Voters can cast their ballot at any of the 74 polling locations.