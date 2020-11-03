Democrat beats governor’s appointee to 464th by wide margin

Democrat Joe Ramirez has beaten Gov. Greg Abbott’s Republican appointee to fill the seat on the 464th state District Court, unofficial Election Day results show.

Ramirez received 112,415 votes compared to Ysmael D. Fonseca’s 66,506 votes. Ramirez garnered approximately 63% of the vote to Fonseca’s 37% with 87% of precincts reporting.

Fonseca received the appointment last year after Abbott picked Jaime Tijerina to serve as the 13th Court of Appeals Place 4 justice.

That position became open after former judge Rudy Delgado, who was elected to that position in 2018, resigned after being convicted on federal corruption charges.

The results of the current 13th Court of Appeals races were not available as of press time.