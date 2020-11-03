COVID-19 cases up by 247 in RGV; 9 more die

Rio Grande Valley officials reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and nine new deaths caused by the virus.

In Hidalgo County, officials reported six new deaths and 202 new cases.

The new data brings the total number of cases in the county to 36,147 and the total number of deaths to 1,961.

The county reported that 156 patients infected with the coronavirus remained hospitalized Tuesday, 63 of them in intensive care units.

“We are in the final two months of a very bad year,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in a release. “We have lost more than 1,900 of our family members, friends and neighbors to this terrible disease. I offer condolences to those affected by death and I offer prayers to the community.”

Other parts of the Rio Grande Valley reported additional COVID-19 news as well Tuesday.

Cameron County reported 43 new cases of the virus and three more deaths related to it, raising the death toll there to 1,088

Starr County reported a pair of new cases Tuesday.