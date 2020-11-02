Hidalgo County confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths; 160 cases added

Hidalgo County reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths and 160 new cases of the virus on Monday.

Those numbers were confirmed by the county as of Friday.

“Tomorrow is Election Day and we urge caution as people head out to cast their ballots, but we also offer assurance that our elections division is doing all it can to keep voters and election workers safe,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “To the family and friends of those who have died, I offer my sincere condolences.”

A Mission woman in her 40s and a man and woman in their 70s, both from undisclosed locations, succumbed to the virus.

As of Friday, the county’s death toll stands at 1,955, and the total number of cases rose to 35,945.

There are 184 people in county hospitals with the virus, of which 62 are in intensive care units. There were 47 people released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 31,482.

There are 2,508 net active cases in the county as of Friday.

The county has administered 197,683 COVID-19 tests and 161,334 have had negative results.