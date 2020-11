Election Day Polling Places

Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hidalgo county residents can vote at any of the following substation locations, where curbside voting is available by pressing a buzzer at each site.

ALAMO — Alamo Community Center, 1429 S. Tower, Meeting Room 1

Guerra Elementary School, 807 FM 495, Library

Santos Livas Elementary School, 733 N. Alamo Road, Room 131

Sgt. Fernando de la Rosa Library, 416 N. Tower Road, Large Meeting Room (north side)

ALTON — Alton Recreation Center, 349 Dawes Ave., Gym

DONNA — Amigos Del Valle, 1408 Silver Ave., Main Entrance

W.A. Todd Middle School, 400 N. Salinas Blvd., Gym

EDCOUCH — Edcouch Fire Station, 200 W. Santa Rosa Ave., Main Entrance

EDINBURG — UTRGV 1201 W. University Drive, Ballroom

Avila Elementary School, 9205 Carmen Avila Road, Library

Bert Ogden Arena, 4900 S. I-69C, South Hall

B.L. Garza Middle School, 1202 N. MonMack Road, Health Room

Canterbury Elementary School, 2821 W. Canton Road, Main Entrance/Hallway

Edinburg North High School, 3101 North Closner Blvd., PAC

Elections Annex Bldg. 317 N. Closner Blvd., “Rear” Warehouse Annex Room

Francisco Barrientes School, 1100 E. Ebony Lane, Room 300

Jefferson Elementary School, 904 S. 12th St., Gym

Linn San Manuel Fire Dept., 21661 TX 186, Meeting Room

Magee Elementary School 3420 W. Rogers Road, Gym

Monte Cristo Elementary School 4010 N. Doolittle, Road Library

South Middle School, 601 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive, Hall/West Entrance

San Carlos Endowment Center, 107 N. Sunflower Road, Conference Room

Guerra Elementary School, 10010 N. Via Fernandez, Library

ELSA — Elsa Fire Station, 216 E. Fourth St., Chambers

GRANJENO — Granjeno City Hall, 6603 S. FM 494, Conference Room

HARGILL — Hargill Elementary School, 13394 Fourth St., Gym

HIDALGO — Hidalgo City Hall, 704 E. Ramón Ayala Drive, Council Chambers

LA JOYA — La Joya Youth Center, 604 Salomon Chapa Drive, Gym

LA VILLA — Multi-Purpose Bldg., 500 E. Ninth St., Classroom

McALLEN — Cayetano Cavazos Elementary, 1501 W. Freddy Gonzalez, Teacher’s Lounge

Crockett Elementary School, 2112 N. Main St., EOC Training Room

Fireman’s Pump House, 201 N. First St., Main Entrance

Fossum Middle School, 7800 N. Ware Road, Lobby

Gonzalez Elementary School, 201 E. Martin Ave., Main Hallway

Lark Community Center, 2601 Lark Ave., Exercise Room

Las Palmas Community Center, 1925 N. 2Fifth St., Gym

McAllen Incubator, 601 N. Main St., Atrium

McAllen Public Library, 4001 N. 2Third St., Meeting Room A & B

Milam Elementary School, 3800 N. Main St., South Entrance

Palm View Community Center, 3401 Jordan Road, Exercise Room

Rayburn Elementary School, 7000 N. Main St., Library

STC Nursing Building B, 1901 S. McColl Road, Cafeteria

STC Pecan Cooper Center, 3201 Pecan Blvd. Conference, Room 2

McCOOK — Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 28212 S. FM 2058, Parish Hall

MERCEDES — Mercedes Civic Center, 520 E. Second St., Main Entrance

Taylor Zachary Elementary, 900 N. Missouri, Gym

MISSION — Kika De La Garza Building, 921 E. 12th St., Main Entrance

Mission Parks and Recreation, 721 Bryan Road, Back Gym

Mission Fire Department, 415 W. Tom Landry, Dining Hall

O’Grady Elementary School, 810 W. Griffin Parkway, Library

Bannworth Gym, 1822 N. Shary Road, Gym

Salinas Elementary School, 10820 N. Conway, Teacher’s Lounge

Veterans Memorial High School, 700 E. 2 Mile Road, Commons Area

MONTE ALTO — Monte Alto Elementary Gym, 25149 First St., Gym

PALMHURST — Rafael A. Cantu Jr. High School, 5101 N. Stewart Road LRC, Library

PALMVIEW — Palmview Recreation Center, 406 W. Veterans Blvd., Gym

Pct. #3 The Mansion, 2401 N. Moorefield Road, Back Entrance

PEÑITAS — Peñitas Public Library, 1111 S. Main St., Library Lobby

PHARR — Buckner Elementary School, 1001 N. Fir., Cafeteria

Liberty Middle School, 1212 S. Fir., Cafeteria

Napper Elementary School, 903 N. Flag St., Cafeteria

Jose Pepe Salinas Center, 1011 W. Kelly Ave., Small Hall

PSJA North High School, 500 E. Earling Road, Fine Arts Auditorium

Valley View Fifth Grade Campus, 9701 S. Jackson Road, Cafeteria

Development & Research Center, 850 W. Dicker Road, Conference Room

PROGRESO — Progreso Community Center, 510 N. FM 1015, Main Entrance

SAN JUAN — Doedyns Elementary School, 1401 N. Raul Longoria, Hallway by Labs

San Juan Fire Station #2, 2301 N. Raul Longoria Road, Meeting Room

San Juan Memorial Library, 1010 S. Standard Ave., Multi Purpose Room

Sorensen Elementary School, 701 E. Sam Houston, Library

SULLIVAN — Sullivan WIC Clinic, 371 W. Expressway 83, Lobby

WESLACO — Business Visitor & Event Ctr., 275 S. Kansas, Conference Room A & B

Mary Hoge Middle School, 2302 N. International Blvd., Gym

Stephen F. Austin School, 599 W. Fourth St., USDA Bldg.